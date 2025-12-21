Senior Pakistan selector and head of the National Cricket Academy, Aaqib Javed, has revealed that he has closely followed India’s success story and attempted to implement similar plans for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan.

India has enjoyed consistent success in white-ball cricket, winning the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean last year, the Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this year and the Asia Cup in September, where they defeated Pakistan in the final.

“I have looked at India’s success and tried to execute plans for the betterment of Pakistan cricket. Any cricketing nation’s success is based on the quality of its talent,” Aaqib, a former pace bowler, said on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast.

He recalled that during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2006, a senior official from the visiting side had requested a visit to the LCCA ground in Lahore, then regarded as one of the region’s top academies and facilities.

“I think we fell behind in doing the basic things correctly in our cricket system. No matter who you appoint as captain, coach or selector, unless you have quality talent, nothing changes. And quality can only be assured by increasing bench strength and competition, which is possible only with proper infrastructure and systems,” he said.

Aaqib, who until recently also served as interim head coach of the Pakistan team, expressed confidence that Pakistan cricket is now moving in the right direction.

When asked about the T20 World Cup scheduled early next year in India and Sri Lanka, and the upcoming international assignments, he said that this was the best time for Pakistan to make an impact on the global stage.

“The indications are all there. We have good players, they have combined well, and most importantly, there is now a choice of players,” he said. Aaqib added that Pakistan’s biggest advantage in the World Cup would be that they will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

“If the World Cup had been in Australia or South Africa, I would have thought differently. But this is the best time for the team to do well,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the talent emerging from the Pakistan Shaheens squad and domestic cricket, claiming that three to four players are ready to step up to international level.

“Nowadays, talent is also about mental strength because players are constantly under scrutiny. They can’t move around freely, and their every move is examined. So you have to assess how mentally tough a player is,” he added.

Aaqib said that after serving as a player, captain, coach and selector, he is not unnerved by criticism.

“Criticism is an aftershock; it only comes after a poor performance. So why should I mind it? That is how accountability works in a system. Yes, sometimes criticism becomes personal, and there are those who criticise everything. But when a team does well, everyone is happy and supportive. So we should also accept criticism when we do badly. The only way to avoid criticism is to perform well,” he said.