I never imagined to do that: Mandhana on surpassing Mithali Raj’s feat

Smriti Mandhana had to pinch herself after surpassing Mithali Raj to become the leading run-getter in Women’s Internationals as she “never imagined” to go past the legendary Indian batter.

Mandhana played a major chunk of her career under Mithali’s captaincy and the former India captain was also her role model growing up.

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History was created at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday as the Indian vice-captain went past Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 International runs.

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Mandhana now has 10,880 runs across the three formats.

“Yeah, I mean, till I was batting, I didn’t know what record it was because I didn’t know the exact runs or all of that.

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“But yeah, looking back, one of a very good day for Indian cricket, I would say. Of course, Mithali-di has been such a legend and a role model, and we’ve all grown up watching her bat.

“So, to go past her in the tally of runs, I definitely never imagined to do that. But happy that there are two Indians at the top two,” said Mandhana.

She also set a new record for the highest individual score in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup surpassing Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in the 2024 edition in Dambulla.

Her innings formed the cornerstone of India’s imposing 193 for five. Hong Kong were bowled out for just 56 in 16.2 overs, giving India their second-biggest win by runs in women’s T20Is.

Smriti also moved to the top of another coveted list, becoming the batter with the most centuries (18) in women’s international cricket, going past Australian legend Meg Lanning (17).

“Going past the international record of centuries, 18 is a good number to go past, firstly, I will say that,” she said.

“But again, I mean, two of the legends of women’s cricket—Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj—genuinely, these are the two people whom I have grown up watching a lot. I’ve tried to take a lot of things from them as batters.

“So, really happy that I could go past them in whatever ways, but again, it’s just a stat, I would say.”

Despite two big wins, India’s middle order has struggled for runs in the opening two matches, but Smriti Mandhana has backed the batters to come good, calling them “world-class” and saying they will adapt to the tricky conditions.

“I wouldn’t say that... It’s easy conditions to bat out there. We know it can be a little tricky and definitely, I am not the one to come in the press conferences and talk about or name anyone in that ways,” Smriti said in the post-match media interaction.

“But having said that, I think everyone is a world-class batter in the middle order as well and there’s no doubt about it that they’ll be able to adapt.”

Mandhana further admitted that batting for a long period in Dubai’s heat and humidity was physically demanding.

“It did feel like a steam box today. Dubai, again, with the heat and the humidity, it can get a little tougher. But I was lucky I got a few fours and sixes and I didn’t have to run a lot of twos,” she said.

“But yeah, definitely, I would say a little testing conditions to be batting for a long time.”