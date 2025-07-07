ICC appoints Sanjog Gupta as its new CEO

Indian media mogul Sanjog Gupta was on Monday named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jay Shah-led International Cricket Council (ICC) following an elaborate recruitment process which began in March this year.

Advertisement

Gupta, who was serving as the CEO (Sports & Live Experiences) at JioStar, will be taking charge of his new role with immediate effect.

The ICC said it received more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries from which 12 candidates were shortlisted.

Advertisement

“Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sport’s governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors,” the ICC said.

The nominations were forwarded to the Nominations Committee comprising ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Advertisement

They recommended Gupta for the role. ICC chairman Jay Shah then approved the recommendation, which was ratified by the full ICC board.

“I look forward to contributing to the next phase of cricket’s evolution, expanding its global footprint, enhancing the fan experience, and working closely with ICC Member Boards to build on our strong foundations,” Gupta said in a statement issued by ICC.

He began his career as journalist and joined Star India (now JioStar) in 2010. Over the years, he held multiple leadership roles in content, programming and strategy before becoming Head of Sports at Disney and Star India in 2020.

Gupta was appointed CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024 following the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star.