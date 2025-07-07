DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Cricket / ICC appoints Sanjog Gupta as its new CEO

ICC appoints Sanjog Gupta as its new CEO

ICC said it received more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries from which 12 candidates were shortlisted
article_Author
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 11:54 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via x.com/starindia
Advertisement

Indian media mogul Sanjog Gupta was on Monday named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jay Shah-led International Cricket Council (ICC) following an elaborate recruitment process which began in March this year.

Advertisement

Gupta, who was serving as the CEO (Sports & Live Experiences) at JioStar, will be taking charge of his new role with immediate effect.

The ICC said it received more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries from which 12 candidates were shortlisted.

Advertisement

“Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sport’s governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors,” the ICC said.

The nominations were forwarded to the Nominations Committee comprising ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Advertisement

They recommended Gupta for the role. ICC chairman Jay Shah then approved the recommendation, which was ratified by the full ICC board.

“I look forward to contributing to the next phase of cricket’s evolution, expanding its global footprint, enhancing the fan experience, and working closely with ICC Member Boards to build on our strong foundations,” Gupta said in a statement issued by ICC.

He began his career as journalist and joined Star India (now JioStar) in 2010. Over the years, he held multiple leadership roles in content, programming and strategy before becoming Head of Sports at Disney and Star India in 2020.

Gupta was appointed CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024 following the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts