Home / Cricket / ICC postpones Doha meeting due to Middle East conflict

ICC postpones Doha meeting due to Middle East conflict

Meeting reportedly rescheduled for next month in the same continent

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:41 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit/Reuters
The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) three-day meet from March 25 to 27 in Doha, Qatar has been postponed in the wake of the ongoing conflict involving US, Israel and Iran.

According to a ICC source, the meeting has been rescheduled for next month in the same continent.

The source said a formal communication was sent to ICC members on Saturday, a day before the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The March 25-27 meeting was expected to be attended by ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, Committee Members and senior leadership “as part of the organisation’s ongoing governance calendar, providing an important opportunity to deliberate over key matters pertaining to the present and future of the global game.”

The ICC chose Qatar as the venue for the meeting because of its growing engagement with cricket in Qatar.

“The ICC’s support of and collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and Olympic Committee, Cricket in Qatar has fuelled remarkable progress for the sport in recent years,” the ICC had said in a release on February 22.

