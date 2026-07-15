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Home / Cricket / ICC rankings: Axar Patel breaks into ODI all-rounder top 10 after England heroics

ICC rankings: Axar Patel breaks into ODI all-rounder top 10 after England heroics

Four wickets and a 57-run knock in Birmingham ODI lift Indian all-rounder three places; Gill moves closer to top spot in batting rankings

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 05:21 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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India's Axar Patel in action during the first ODI cricket match against England, at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain, July 14, 2026. Reuters
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Indian all-rounder Axar Patel entered the top-10 of the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders, rising three positions to ninth in the latest list after his brilliant performance in the opening game against England in Birmingham.

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Axar grabbed four wickets and scored a 52-ball 57 to be a key contributor to India's six-wicket win on Tuesday.

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As a result, the spin bowling all-rounder also gained 18 spots in the batting rankings to sit at 73, and rose up two spots in the bowling charts to be 42nd.

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The Indian team was boosted by the return of Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli in the ODI format after losing the T20 series 0-4.

Before he retired hurt at 80 off 75 balls, Gill smacked 11 fours and a six to set India well on track for their chase of 259 against England.

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The performance meant an increase in 12 rating points for Gill, and the batter is now merely 11 points away from Daryl Mitchell, who holds the top spot in the ODI batting rankings.

Bumrah's stellar return, in which he picked up one wicket, added a sting to India's bowling and saw him back at 24th spot in the bowling rankings.

Washington Sundar (52not out) was another notable performer and he gained 24 spots in the batting rankings (177th position) and 16 spots in the all-rounder rankings (55th spot).

England's batting genius Joe Root was also among runs, and reached an equal 12th spot in the Men's ODI Batting Rankings following a 76 off 76 balls.

Similarly, Liam Dawson's feisty 68 also earned him a promotion by 81 spots. He sits at the 262nd spot in the Batting Rankings.

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