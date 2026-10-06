ICC receives over 1 lakh ticket applications for India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said it has received more than 100,000 applications for tickets from fans for the India versus Pakistan clash on October 10 in the ODI World Cup next year.

The ICC said on its website that the ticket demand for the ODI World Cup 2027, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 2 to November 21 next year, has surged past one-million mark after the ballot was opened on October 1 this year.

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“Over 320,000 fans have already registered for the ballot, submitting applications for matches across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as anticipation continues to build for the 14th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” the ICC said.

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“The India vs Pakistan fixture on 10 October is currently attracting the highest demand, with more than 100,000 ticket applications received. South Africa vs India follows with more than 86,000 applications, while India vs Australia has attracted more than 80,000,” it added.

The global governing body said the pre-seeded Super 7 match between India (A1) and Pakistan (A3) on November 7 has so far received 75,000 applications, making it the fourth most-in-demand match in their list.

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The final of the 14-team tournament, set to be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, has so far received almost 65,000 applications.

“Ticket prices range from USD $9.62 (R158) for entry-level tickets to USD $31.31 (R514) for the highest-tier matches. Special consideration has also been given to family bundles, student and pensioner pricing, early-bird local allocations, and community club and school group pricing,” the ICC said.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said, “One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.”

“ICC events are now spectacles which transcend cultural and geographic boundaries and serve as platforms to widen and deepen fandom for the sport.”

“This is also Africa’s moment to shine as an ICC marquee men’s event is returning to the continent after two decades and brings with it the attention of 2.5 billion cricket fans across 120 plus countries,” he added.

The window to register for the ballot and select desired matches will remain on the ICC’s website for tickets until November 21 this year.