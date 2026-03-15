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Home / Cricket / ICC reprimands Pakistan's Salman Agha over reaction to controversial run-out

ICC reprimands Pakistan's Salman Agha over reaction to controversial run-out

Batter fined for throwing gloves and helmet after Mehidy Hasan Miraz ran him out in second ODI against Bangladesh

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Reuters
Updated At : 09:54 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha during a practice session. PTI file
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded Pakistan batter Salman Agha for his reaction to a controversial run-out in the second One-Day International against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

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Short of his crease at the non-striker's end, Agha was bending down to pick up the ball to return it to a Bangladesh bowler after his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had driven it towards him.

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However, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz circled around behind Agha to collect the ball and threw down the stumps, sparking a debate about the “sportsman spirit”.

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An incensed Agha threw down his gloves and helmet following the dismissal, a reaction which earned him a demerit point from the game's global governing body.

The ICC said in a statement Agha had breached a Code of Conduct article relating to the abuse of equipment or clothing during an international match.

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Mehidy said after the match he had been expecting Agha to attempt a run.

“He was away from the wicket and I was just looking for the ball,” he said. “If you miss, he would go for the run. So I was just thinking like that.”

Pakistan won the match by 128 runs to level the series at 1-1, with the series decider scheduled for later on Sunday.

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