England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat against India, who brought back pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar series here at Lord's on Thursday.

Bumrah returned to the Indian playing XI after sitting out the second match at Birmingham, while England fast bowler Jofra Archer will be appearing in his first Test since February 2021.

Archer has come in place of Josh Tongue, while Bumrah has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the Indian line-up.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1 after England and India won in Leeds and Birmingham respectively.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir