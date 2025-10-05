The stand-off between India and Pakistan cricket teams continues to escalate, as the women’s teams of both nations opted for a ‘no handshake’ during their ICC Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday.

Advertisement

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan returned to the pavilion immediately after the toss, deliberately skipping the customary handshake.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

Advertisement

India, who enjoy an 11-0 record over Pakistan in the ODI format, made a forced change to their playing eleven with Renuka Singh replacing an injured Amanjot Kaur.

The moment of tension follows the Indian men's cricket team’s aggressive stance during the recently concluded Asia Cup, where they defeated Pakistan in all three encounters. India players did not shake hands before or after the game with the opposition.

Advertisement

Champions India also refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who happens to be Pakistan Cricket Board chief and an interior minister in the government with a pronounced anti-India political position.

The hostilities between the two neighbours are at an all-time high after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The clash between two ‘rival’ nations is not limited to breaking records; rather, it has gone beyond winning or losing—to the extent of counting every gesture of the players during the match.

Having started the ICC Women’s World Cup with a win over Sri Lanka, India will enter the game with confidence, while Pakistan is looking to bounce back after a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their opener.