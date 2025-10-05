DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Ind vs Pak Women's WC: 'No handshake' continues as Harmanpreet, Fatima ignore each other

Ind vs Pak Women's WC: 'No handshake' continues as Harmanpreet, Fatima ignore each other

It follows the Indian men's cricket team's aggressive stance during the recently concluded Asia Cup, where they defeated Pakistan in all three encounters

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:34 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana look on before their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, October 5, 2025. AP/PTI
Advertisement

The stand-off between India and Pakistan cricket teams continues to escalate, as the women’s teams of both nations opted for a ‘no handshake’ during their ICC Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday.

Advertisement

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan returned to the pavilion immediately after the toss, deliberately skipping the customary handshake.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

Advertisement

India, who enjoy an 11-0 record over Pakistan in the ODI format, made a forced change to their playing eleven with Renuka Singh replacing an injured Amanjot Kaur.

The moment of tension follows the Indian men's cricket team’s aggressive stance during the recently concluded Asia Cup, where they defeated Pakistan in all three encounters. India players did not shake hands before or after the game with the opposition.

Advertisement

Champions India also refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who happens to be Pakistan Cricket Board chief and an interior minister in the government with a pronounced anti-India political position.

The hostilities between the two neighbours are at an all-time high after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The clash between two ‘rival’ nations is not limited to breaking records; rather, it has gone beyond winning or losing—to the extent of counting every gesture of the players during the match.

Having started the ICC Women’s World Cup with a win over Sri Lanka, India will enter the game with confidence, while Pakistan is looking to bounce back after a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their opener.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts