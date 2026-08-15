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Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Play resumes after rain delay on Day 1

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Play resumes after rain delay on Day 1

India 101/1 after lunch as Rahul, Padikkal add unbeaten 54 following Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out

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PTI
Galle, Updated At : 02:35 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, August 15, 2026. PTI
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Play resumed post-lunch on the first day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka after a rain delay lasting more than an hour here on Saturday.

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Rain arrived during the lunch break, by which time India had reached a strong position of 101 for one.

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KL Rahul (32 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal (35 not out) had put together an unbeaten 54-run stand for the second wicket in 16 overs, consolidating India’s position after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out.

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Rahul and Jaiswal had put on 47 runs for the first wicket before a horrible mix-up between the two, with Jaiswal also falling to the ground after colliding with the bowler. Both batters ended up at the non-striker’s end, with Jaiswal, who looked good during his 37-ball 32, eventually having to walk off.

The setback did not affect India’s scoring rate as they continued at around four an over.

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Rahul was a bit edgy to begin with, particularly against pacer Lahiru Kumara, but a pull off the same bowler for a boundary indicated his growing confidence.

The introduction of seasoned left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was meant to add some control, but the Indian batters did not allow Sri Lanka’s primary weapon to settle into an early rhythm.

Devdutt, who looked in fine fettle, smacked Jayasuriya for a six, using a little shimmy and clean hit to send the ball soaring over long-on.

Rahul soon followed, creaming the left-arm spinner straight over his head for another maximum before hitting another boundary in the same direction.

Jayasuriya, debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha and spinner Dhananjaya de Silva did find some bounce and turn on occasions, but were too slow to trouble the Indian batters.

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