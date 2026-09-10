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Home / Cricket / India-Afghanistan opening T20 to go ahead as scheduled despite Delhi Police rescheduling request

India-Afghanistan opening T20 to go ahead as scheduled despite Delhi Police rescheduling request

Afghanistan will be 'hosting' India for the 3-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with the matches slated to be played on September 13, 15 and 17

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:14 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Afghanistan team. AP/PTI file
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The T20 series opener between India and Afghanistan will go ahead as scheduled, the DDCA said on Thursday, despite Delhi Traffic Police's request to reschedule the game due to the high-profile BRICS Summit.

Afghanistan will be 'hosting' India for the three-match series here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with the matches slated to be played on September 13, 15 and 17.

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"India-Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled," DDCA wrote on X.

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"Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," it added.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had asked the DDCA to reschedule the opening match citing extensive traffic and security arrangements in place for the BRICS Summit over the weekend.

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In their letter dated September 9 to the DDCA, the DCP traffic (Central Range) had requested for consideration of rescheduling the match.

The letter said that a large number of foreign delegates, dignitaries and VVIPs are expected to visit Delhi for the BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13.

"The Summit requires extensive traffic arrangements, including VIP route regulation, traffic diversions, route clearance and deployment of personnel for smooth and uninterrupted movement of foreign delegates and associated vehicles," it said.

"The cricket match scheduled for September 13 is expected to attract approximately 25,000-35,000 spectators. Further, the entire Delhi Traffic Police would already be extensively deployed for BRICS-related traffic regulation, diversions, route clearance and VIP movements."

"In view of the international importance and priority of the BRICS Summit, DDCA is requested to kindly consider rescheduling/postponing the match to any suitable date after completion of the Summit and related traffic arrangements," the letter said.

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