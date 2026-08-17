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Home / Cricket / India all out for 462 against Sri Lanka in first innings of Galle Test

India all out for 462 against Sri Lanka in first innings of Galle Test

Resuming their innings at 460 for 9, India manage to add just 2 runs before the final wicket falls

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PTI
Galle, Updated At : 10:26 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, second from left, walks back to the pavilion with his teammates at the end of the second day's play during the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, August 16, 2026. PTI
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India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings on the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here on Monday.

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Devdutt Padikkal top-scored for India with a mammoth knock of 167 that ended on Sunday.

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Resuming their innings at 460 for nine, India managed to add just two runs before the final wicket fell, with Asitha Fernando dismissing Prasidh Krishna.

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For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/109. Keshara Nuwantha claimed 3/175, while Fernando took 2/63.

India's total was built around Padikkal's outstanding knock, which anchored their first-innings effort.

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On the second day of the Test, the first two sessions were washed out due to incessant rain.

Brief scores: India 462 all out in 116.4 overs (KL Rahul 82, Devdutt Padikkal 167, Dhruv Jurel 51; Prabath Jayasuriya 4/109, Keshara Nuwantha 3/175, Asitha Fernando 2/63).

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