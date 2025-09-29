The celebratory visuals on the International Cricket Council website added a new dimension to the post-match celebrations for fans after India’s win over Pakistan.

After India’s emphatic victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final, cricket fans were treated to more than just on-field celebrations. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets.

A festive surprise awaited those who searched for the ICC (International Cricket Council) on Google: the search results page lit up with vibrant celebratory effects, featuring the Indian flag scrolling upwards and a message that read: 'India are champions'. As soon as a fan went to the website it opened with fireworks delighting the fans.

The ICC’s official X handle also featured congratulatory messages for Team India. “India won the Asia Cup 2025 Final in an absolute thriller against Pakistan,” the message read.

India win the Asia Cup 2025 Final in an absolute thriller against Pakistan 😮‍💨 📝: https://t.co/ISyV26V2nB pic.twitter.com/Yhouly8BXz — ICC (@ICC) September 28, 2025

The tournament’s closing ceremony, however, was marred by controversy as the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi.