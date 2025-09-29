DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / 'India are Champions': How ICC marked India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

'India are Champions': How ICC marked India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

India defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:15 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Fans celebrate after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, September 28, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

The celebratory visuals on the International Cricket Council website added a new dimension to the post-match celebrations for fans after India’s win over Pakistan.

Advertisement

After India’s emphatic victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final, cricket fans were treated to more than just on-field celebrations. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets.

A festive surprise awaited those who searched for the ICC (International Cricket Council) on Google: the search results page lit up with vibrant celebratory effects, featuring the Indian flag scrolling upwards and a message that read: 'India are champions'. As soon as a fan went to the website it opened with fireworks delighting the fans.

Advertisement

The ICC’s official X handle also featured congratulatory messages for Team India. “India won the Asia Cup 2025 Final in an absolute thriller against Pakistan,” the message read.

Advertisement

The tournament’s closing ceremony, however, was marred by controversy as the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts