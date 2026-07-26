India bat first in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe; Ashok, Shedge in eleven

India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third T20I here on Sunday.

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India brought in pacer Ashok Sharma for injured Prince Yadav while Suryansh Shedge replaced Shivam Dube.

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Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava will sit out of this match with a niggle, as Wellington Masakzada replaced him in the eleven.

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Teams:

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer ©, Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza ©, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.