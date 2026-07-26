DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Cricket / India bat first in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe; Ashok, Shedge in eleven

India bat first in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe; Ashok, Shedge in eleven

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava will sit out of this match with a niggle, as Wellington Masakzada replaced him in the eleven

article_Author
PTI
Harare (Zimbabwe), Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's players celebrate following the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare. Image credits: AP/PTI
Advertisement

India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third T20I here on Sunday.

Advertisement

India brought in pacer Ashok Sharma for injured Prince Yadav while Suryansh Shedge replaced Shivam Dube.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava will sit out of this match with a niggle, as Wellington Masakzada replaced him in the eleven.

Advertisement

Teams:

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer ©, Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza ©, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts