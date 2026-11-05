India comeback remains on my mind, but focus is on present: Prithvi Shaw

Out of favour opener Prithvi Shaw says an India comeback is “always” at the back of his mind but he prefers to stay in the present. The 26-year-old last played for India five years ago.

“There is always a thought at the back of the mind. But as much as I have experienced, I should not think so much ahead,” Shaw said after Maharashtra routed hosts Bengal by 10 wickets in their Ranji Trophy match here on Thursday.

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“Like I am giving you an interview now. After this, I will go to the room and then think what to do. I don’t think more than that. Just keep winning games. Have good training. Eat well.”

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His immediate challenge is to put together a consistent run of scores in domestic cricket.

The explosive opener has managed two half-centuries in seven innings this Ranji Trophy season, with his highest score of 70 coming against Delhi in Maharashtra’s opening match. Since then, his returns have been 7, 21, 0, 17 and 12.

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“I feel in matches, some innings will go badly and some will go well. After I get out, I don’t feel I should take much tension because there were some good balls, and in some, I have got out playing my own shots.

“So I feel in all these innings, there is no problem with the start. The batting is good, nothing is going wrong. It’s just a matter of one innings.”

Shaw switched from Mumbai to Maharashtra last season.

“It’s a very good phase. I feel Mumbai and Pune are not too far apart. There is a difference of 1.5 to 2 hours, and I know a lot of players. Ritu (Gaikwad), Ankit (Bawne). There are a lot of players with whom I have played, and there is a good bond.

“So I never felt that I have come so far from here. I am very comfortable, and I have enjoyed it a lot.” The 10-wicket win over Bengal offered Shaw and Maharashtra a timely boost.

The opener credited the collective effort, particularly the bowlers, for setting up the victory on a surface that offered considerable assistance to seamers.

“I know batting was tough on this wicket, but I feel our bowlers did a good job with the bat in the first innings.

“Both teams gave a good fight because this wicket looks good, but obviously, there was a lot of help for the seamers. The match was a little even in the first innings, but in the second innings after having them at 25/3, we got the confidence that we could win this match,” he said.

Shami still a force

Facing veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami on a seamer-friendly surface was another challenge Shaw was conscious of.

“Shami Bhai is bowling as he used to. There is no change. He is bowling fast.

“Obviously, it’s in the mind that Shami Bhai has played so much for India. Our batsmen also know that Shami Bhai is one of the best bowlers around. In such conditions, on such a track, Shami Bhai is very difficult to face.

“It was at the back of the mind. But it was also about how to play Shami Bhai well because I feel he is the main bowler for such wickets,” said Shaw.