Home / Cricket / India confront batting blind spot after Kolkata pitch boomerangs

India confront batting blind spot after Kolkata pitch boomerangs

On a treacherous Eden Gardens’ pitch, the ball bounced irregularly and turned sharply and neither India nor South Africa posted 200

article_Author
Reuters
Kolkata, Updated At : 11:31 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
From left, India's Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj return to pavilion after the end of play on day two of the first Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)
India have long curated home tracks that accentuate turn, but the assumption their own batters would master such conditions no longer appears safe following their defeat in the opening test against South Africa.

On a treacherous Eden Gardens’ pitch, the ball bounced irregularly and turned sharply and none of the teams posted 200. Touring captain Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 was the highest score by any batter.

India, a batter short as skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt in the first innings with a neck injury and did not bat in the second, were bundled out for 93 chasing 124 for victory.

South African spinners claimed 12 of the 18 Indian wickets in the match exposing the home batters’ vulnerabilities against the turning ball.

South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer finished with a match haul of eight wickets to bag the player-of-the-match award.

It was jarring to home fans used to watching nimble-footed and supple-wristed Indian batters dominate spin.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir mounted a spirited defence of the much-maligned pitch on Sunday, shifting the conversation from conditions to competence.

“The point is that you should be able to know how to play turn,” Gambhir said in an assessment of their batting that led to the sobering defeat inside three days.

“I felt that if you are willing to put your head down and if you have a solid defence, if you have the temperament, you can definitely score runs.”

“Yes, it might not be a wicket which is going to (allow you to) be very, very flamboyant, where you can play those big shots. But if you are willing to put your head down, definitely it’s a wicket where you can score.”

Opener KL Rahul’s 39 in the first innings was the highest score by an Indian batter in the match.

India have slipped to the fourth place in the World Test Championship standings after the loss and have plenty to ponder ahead of the second and final test in Guwahati.

Gill was taken to the hospital and later discharged, but is doubtful for the test in Guwahati beginning on November 22.

India played spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar at number three in Kolkata but B Sai Sudharsan is likely to reclaim his top-order place in Guwahati, especially if Gill is not available.

