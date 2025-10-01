DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / India cross opening hurdle

India cross opening hurdle

Deepti’s all-round show gives India winning start in Women’s World Cup

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Guwahati, Updated At : 06:15 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Deepti Sharma celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu. PTI
Advertisement

The experience of Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur came in handy after former Sri Lanka skipper Inoka Ranaweera tore through India’s batting line-up as the home side started their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a 59-run (DLS) win at Barsapara Stadium.

Advertisement

The opening tie was hit by heavy showers, forcing the play to be reduced to 47 overs each side. India’s innings hit a major bump as Inoka claimed three wickets in the 25th over and reduced the side to 124/6. Had it not been for the 103-run partnership between Amanjot (57) and Deepti (53) for the seventh wicket, and three dropped catches by the Sri Lankan fielders, India could have faced a major scare in the opener.

Advertisement

The duo helped India set a target of 270 runs. The Sri Lankan batters had no answer for the Indian bowling attack. The only notable contribution came from skipper Chamari Athapaththu (43), while the other batters struggled. After shining with the bat, Deepti spun a web around the Sri Lankan batters and claimed 3/42 — including Chamari’s wicket. Sneh Rana (2/32) and Shree Charani (2/37) also had their say with the ball as the Sri Lankan innings ended at 211. Making her debut, Kranti Goud got India’s first wicket as she dismissed Hasini Perera (14).

Advertisement

Earlier, the opening pair of Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana was expected to give India the perfect start. However, just before rain hit, Smriti (8) fell. After almost an hour of waiting, the match resumed and Harleen Deol (48) gave some stability to the side.

Skipper Chamari then introduced Inoka to the attack and it worked for the visitors. The 39-year-old accounted for Pratika (37) in her opening spell. She snared three more wickets, of Harleen, Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (21). Chamari dismissed Richa Ghosh (2).

Advertisement

However, Amanjot, who is returning after recovering from an injury, made a strong impact in the innings. Amanjot and Deepti kept rotating the strike and their 100-plus partnership came off 99 balls. Amanjot took full advantage of three lifelines. She was dropped on 18, 37, and 50. Later, Rana entertained with an unbeaten 28 off 15 balls to guide the side to 269.

Brief scores: India: 269/8 in 47 overs (Amanjot 57, Deepti 53; Inoka 4/46); Sri Lanka: 211 all out in 45.4 overs (Chamari 43; Deepti 3/54, Rana 2/32, Charani 2/37)

Record turnout

The game witnessed an attendance of 24, 803 spectators — a record in any league match of a Women’s World Cup (T20I or ODI). The previous highest was recorded at 15,935 in Dubai during the 2024 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts