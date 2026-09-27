India elect to bowl against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram ODI; Naman Dhir to debut

India skipper Shubhman Gill opted to bowl against the West Indies in the series-opening ODI here on Sunday.

India have handed debut to spin all-rounder Naman Dhir as star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to action.

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Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

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West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk, c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.