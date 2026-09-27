India elect to bowl against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram ODI; Naman Dhir to debut
India have handed debut to the spin all-rounder as star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to action
Preparations under way ahead of the first One Day International cricket match between India and West Indies, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. PTI
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India skipper Shubhman Gill opted to bowl against the West Indies in the series-opening ODI here on Sunday.
India have handed debut to spin all-rounder Naman Dhir as star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to action.
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Teams
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.
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West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk, c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.
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