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Home / Cricket / India, England players wear black armbands in 3rd ODI as tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

India, England players wear black armbands in 3rd ODI as tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

A minute’s silence was observed at the ‘home of cricket’ before the start of the series

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PTI
London, Updated At : 04:17 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Team India wears black armbands to pay tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing on Friday. Image credits/Instagram @indiancricketteam
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India and England players on Sunday wore black armbands at Lord’s in the memory of the legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers, who died at the age of 89.

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A former West Indies captain and one of the greatest cricketers ever, Sobers breathed his last on Friday, 11 days shy of his 90th birthday.

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“#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands to pay tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing on Friday,” the Indian team management said in a post.

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A minute’s silence was observed at the ‘home of cricket’ before the start of the series- deciding third ODI between India and England here, with the crowd and players standing in unison to honour the memory of Sobers.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh rang the bell to mark the start of play.

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