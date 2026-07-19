India, England players wear black armbands in 3rd ODI as tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

India and England players on Sunday wore black armbands at Lord’s in the memory of the legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers, who died at the age of 89.

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A former West Indies captain and one of the greatest cricketers ever, Sobers breathed his last on Friday, 11 days shy of his 90th birthday.

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“#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands to pay tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing on Friday,” the Indian team management said in a post.

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A minute’s silence was observed at the ‘home of cricket’ before the start of the series- deciding third ODI between India and England here, with the crowd and players standing in unison to honour the memory of Sobers.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh rang the bell to mark the start of play.