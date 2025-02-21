India favourites to win, not just against Pakistan: Ganguly

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has tipped the Indian ODI team as favourites to win the Champions Trophy, stating that beating them “would be very tough” not only for Pakistan but also for other teams.

India is set to face Pakistan in a highly anticipated match in Dubai on Sunday. Ganguly believes the Indian side has a significant edge over their arch-rivals.

“India is a very powerful white-ball team, and our recent records against Pakistan have been dominant,” Ganguly said. “India, for me, are favourites for this tournament. Although batting may not be as easy in Dubai as it is in Pakistan, beating India will still be very tough for Pakistan.”

Ganguly pointed out that India has had the upper hand against Pakistan in world tournaments since 2000. “I think India have lost to Pakistan only once in a world tournament since 2000. So, we have dominated them for around 25 years now,” he said.

Regarding the playing conditions in Dubai, Ganguly feels that the wicket is not typically batting-friendly, and bowlers, especially spinners, will play a crucial role as the tournament progresses.

“You will see bowlers playing a significant role in Dubai as the tournament progresses,” Ganguly said. “The wicket will not be as easy as it is in Pakistan. It’s a used wicket, and we won’t see 300-plus total scores in Dubai or Sharjah.”