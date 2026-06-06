India opt to bat against Afghanistan in one-off Test

India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat in the one-off Test against Afghanistan here on Saturday.

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India handed debut to left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has played 29 first-class matches for Rajasthan. He has 129 wickets from those matches.

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This will be Gill’s first Test as captain on his home turf, Punjab.

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Afghanistan also handed Test cap to 22-year-old left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote.

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

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Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik , Rahat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem.