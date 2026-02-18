DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / India opt to bat against Netherlands; Washington, Arshdeep included

India opt to bat against Netherlands; Washington, Arshdeep included

India make 2 changes, resting vice-captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and bringing in Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh

article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 06:53 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav flips the coin as Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards takes the call during the toss before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and the Netherlands, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Group A clash, here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

India are coming off a massive 61-run win over Pakistan which also cemented their place in the Super Eights. The Netherlands had lost to the USA by a huge 93-run margin in their last outing.

Advertisement

India made two changes, resting vice-captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and bringing in Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh.

Advertisement

The Netherlands made one change to their side, bringing in Noah Croes for Fred Klaassen.

Teams

Advertisement

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts