India opt to bat against Netherlands; Washington, Arshdeep included

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Group A clash, here on Wednesday.

India are coming off a massive 61-run win over Pakistan which also cemented their place in the Super Eights. The Netherlands had lost to the USA by a huge 93-run margin in their last outing.

India made two changes, resting vice-captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and bringing in Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh.

The Netherlands made one change to their side, bringing in Noah Croes for Fred Klaassen.

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes.