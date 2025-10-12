DT
Home / Cricket / India enforce follow-on after bowling out West Indies for 248 on day 3 of Delhi Test

The hosts took a first-innings lead of 270 as they decided to make West Indies bat again

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Tevin Imlach on day three of the second and final Test match between India and West Indies, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2025. PTI
India enforced a follow-on against the West Indies after bowling out the tourists for 248 on day three of the second Test here on Sunday.

Having declared after amassing a massive first-innings total of 518 for five, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul to bundle out the West Indies in the second session after they resumed the day at the overnight score of 140/4.

The hosts took a first-innings lead of 270 as they decided to make West Indies bat again.

The bulk of the work was done by the spinners with Ravindra Jadeja ending the innings with figures of 3/46 while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked a wicket each.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out; Jomel Warrican 3/98)

West Indies 1st innings 248 all out in 81.5 overs (Alick Athanaze 41, Shai Hope 36; Kuldeep Yadav 5/82)

