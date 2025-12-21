Indian bowlers dished out a clinical performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 121 for 6 in the first Women's T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday.

Deepti Sharma (1/20), Kranti Gaud (1/23) and Shree Charani (1/30) took one wicket apiece for India while three of Lankan batters were run out after captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl.

Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with 39 while Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama chipped in with 20 and 21 respectively.

Gwalior-born 20-year-old Vaishnavi Sharma, the left-handed batter and left-arm spinner, made her debut for India against a Sri Lankan squad that features 17-year-old ambidextrous wrist spinner Shashini Gimhani.

India are playing their first match since winning the ODI World Cup in November.