India scored 143 for 8 against England in the rain-curtailed second women's ODI here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 42 off 51 balls, while Deepti Sharma made 30 not out after England opted to bowl.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler with 3/27 from her six overs.

Advertisement

The match was reduced to 29 overs-a-side after persistent rain delayed the start of the proceedings.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Advertisement

Brief Scores:

India: 143 for 8 in 29 overs (Smriti Mandhana 42, Deepti Sharma 30 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3/27).