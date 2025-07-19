DT
India score 143 for 8 against England in rain-curtailed second women's ODI  

The match was reduced to 29 overs-a-side after persistent rain delayed the start of the proceedings
PTI
London, Updated At : 10:01 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Smriti Mandhana in action Cricket during the Second Women's One Day International - England v India - at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
India scored 143 for 8 against England in the rain-curtailed second women's ODI here on Saturday.

Opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 42 off 51 balls, while Deepti Sharma made 30 not out after England opted to bowl.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler with 3/27 from her six overs.

The match was reduced to 29 overs-a-side after persistent rain delayed the start of the proceedings.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

India: 143 for 8 in 29 overs (Smriti Mandhana 42, Deepti Sharma 30 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3/27).


