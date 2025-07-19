India score 143 for 8 against England in rain-curtailed second women's ODI
The match was reduced to 29 overs-a-side after persistent rain delayed the start of the proceedings
Smriti Mandhana in action Cricket during the Second Women's One Day International - England v India - at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Advertisement
India scored 143 for 8 against England in the rain-curtailed second women's ODI here on Saturday.
Opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 42 off 51 balls, while Deepti Sharma made 30 not out after England opted to bowl.
For England, Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler with 3/27 from her six overs.
Advertisement
The match was reduced to 29 overs-a-side after persistent rain delayed the start of the proceedings.
India are leading the three-match series 1-0.
Advertisement
Brief Scores:
India: 143 for 8 in 29 overs (Smriti Mandhana 42, Deepti Sharma 30 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3/27).
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement