India suffer rare ODI collapse, become 2nd team to lose 0/3 in first over

India became only the second team to lose their first three wickets without scoring a run in an ODI on Friday, with New Zealand pacer Matt Henry triggering the collapse by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the opening over.

Henry’s feat of taking three or more wickets in the opening over of an ODI innings was also only the third such instance in the format.

South Africa’s Shaun Pollock had achieved the feat against Pakistan in Lahore in 1997, claiming three wickets, before Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas took four wickets in the opening over against Bangladesh during the 2003 World Cup in Pietermaritzburg.

Henry thus joined the elite list with his triple strike against India.

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Pollock picked up the wickets of Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, and Ijaz Ahmed in his opening over during the ODI against Pakistan, while Vaas dismissed Bangladesh’s Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful and Ehsanul Haque with his first three balls of the opening over to complete a memorable hat-trick during their 2003 World Cup game.

While Bangladesh were able to open the scoring in the opening over, India and Pakistan could not.