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Home / Cricket / India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, co-host 2031 ODI World Cup; ICC unveils calendar till 2035

India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, co-host 2031 ODI World Cup; ICC unveils calendar till 2035

Champions Trophy returns to India after 23 years; Bangladesh to co-host 2031 World Cup; T20 World Cups scheduled for 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034

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PTI
Bali, Updated At : 09:20 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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India's players celebrate after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. PTI file photo
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Sunday approved the windows for major men’s events until 2035 with India hosting the 2029 Champions Trophy from October 9-28 and co-hosting the 2031 ODI World Cup from October 9-November 23.

India will host the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2006 while the return of the ODI World Cup to India in 2031 was also confirmed by the ICC.

India had hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup in the same October-November window and the 2027 edition in South Africa will also take place in those months. India will co-host the 2031 ODI showpiece with Bangladesh.

However, the host nations for events beyond 2031 were not announced but the dates were made public.

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The confirmed schedule runs from the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand up to the 2035 ODI World Cup.

“The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket’s global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

“These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape.

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“We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars.

The following edition in 2035 has been confirmed too, and is slated to take place in the October-November period, with the hosts yet to be confirmed.

Following the 2028 T20 World Cup from October 12 to November 12, the tournament will next be held in 2030, with England co-hosting it with Scotland and Ireland.

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The next two editions are slated to take place in 2032 and 2034, with the venues yet to be decided.

The World Test Championship Final will continue to remain a biennial fixture in June till 2035. England will be the hosts for the 2029 and 2031 editions as well, while the hosts are to be confirmed for 2033 and 2035.

ICC men's events schedule (2028–2035)

YearTournamentHost(s)Dates
2028T20 World CupAustralia and New ZealandOctober 12 – November 12
2029World Test Championship FinalEnglandJune 8–12
2029Champions TrophyIndiaOctober 9–28
2030T20 World CupEngland, Ireland and ScotlandJuly 4 – August 4
2031World Test Championship FinalEnglandJune 12–16
2031Cricket World CupIndia and BangladeshOctober 9 – November 23
2032T20 World CupTo be confirmedOctober 14 – November 14
2033World Test Championship FinalTo be confirmedJune 9–13
2033Champions TrophyTo be confirmedOctober 2–23
2034T20 World CupTo be confirmedJuly 6 – August 6
2035World Test Championship FinalTo be confirmedJune 7–11
2035Cricket World CupTo be confirmedOctober 2 – November 18
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