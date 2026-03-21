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Home / Cricket / India to play T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28: BCCI

India to play T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28: BCCI

India have toured Ireland 3 times in the past 7 years, drawing strong crowds at Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin

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New Delhi, Updated At : 11:19 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Reigning world champions India will play two T20 Internationals in Ireland on June 26 and June 28 respectively, the BCCI said on Saturday about the games that will precede their white-ball assignment in England.

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Both matches will be held at Belfast, where the Indian team will play for the first time since 2007.

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“Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026.

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Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India’s return to Belfast for the first time since 2007,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

The BCCI statement comes two days after Ireland’s director of high performance Graham West confirmed the series while announcing Paul Stirling’s decision to step down as their T20I captain.

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India, who host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series ending on June 20, will travel to England for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1-19.

India have toured Ireland three times in the past seven years, drawing strong crowds at Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin.

West had said on Thursday the India series is part of their plans for the upcoming summer.

“With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June,” West had said.

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