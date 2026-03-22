India tour to test Australia as CA unveil gruelling 2026-27 schedule

Cricket Australia on Sunday unveiled its 2026-27 international calendar with a packed itinerary leaving little turnaround time ahead of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, expected to begin in mid or late-January.

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The five-Test away series against India next year is set to be a decisive phase in an unprecedented and taxing schedule for Pat Cummins' ageing side.

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Australia are slated to play 10 Tests in a 14-week window between December and March, making it one of the most demanding stretches in their history.

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The home season will commence in August 2026, with two Tests against Bangladesh and conclude in March 2027 with a day-night spectacle at the MCG - the 150th anniversary Test against England.

The home series against New Zealand has been squeezed into a window of just over four weeks, while Australia's tour of South Africa later this year runs until the end of October, followed by an eight-match white-ball series against England in November.

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"That Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour, a final frontier for the likes of Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who have never won a series in India, will also be a quick-fire campaign given CA's anniversary Test begins back in Melbourne on March 11," CA said in a statement.

"The call to hold back all three of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood from at least the first few rounds of the soon-to-begin IPL shows CA is wary of getting their trio to the finishing line of the intense 2026-27 run," it added.

Australia's Test schedule

August: Two Tests vs Bangladesh (home)

October: Three Tests vs South Africa (away)

December-January: Four Tests vs New Zealand (home)

January-March: Five Tests vs India (away)

March 11-15: 150th anniversary Test vs England (home)

June: WTC final (if qualified, England)

June-August: Five Tests vs England (away).