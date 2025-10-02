DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / India U-19 outplay Australia U-19 in first Youth Test  

India U-19 outplay Australia U-19 in first Youth Test  

India needed to bat just once in the game, thanks to hundreds from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi

article_Author
PTI
Brisbane, Updated At : 11:21 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Via instagram/vaibhav_sooryavanshi09
Advertisement

India U19 stamped their superiority over Australia U19 with an innings and 58 runs win in the first Youth Test here on Thursday.

Advertisement

Having a mountain to climb, Australia U19 resumed their second innings at eight for one but were bowled out for 127 in 49.3 overs.

Advertisement

India needed to bat just once in the game, thanks to hundreds from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi.

Advertisement

Medium pacer Deepesh Devendran, who took five wickets in the first innings, added three more to his match tally. Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel and Anmoljeet Singh shared the rest of the wickets to fall as Australian batting crumbled against the visitors.

The second and final Youth Test begins in Mackay from October 7.

Advertisement

India had blanked the hosts 3-0 in the preceding Youth ODI series.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts