India vs Pak: Akram reminds fans, ‘it’s only a game’

Amid the outrage surrounding the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said cricket fans should remember, “it’s only a game”.

“The intensity will always be there when India-Pakistan play. It’s fun for the players, fun for the fans. But at the end of the day, fans should remember, it’s only a game. Somebody has to win and the other has to lose. If England or Australia lose, they get criticised for a day. In our part of the world, fans don’t forget. They get personal with the players. Both sides have to be aggressive, but with respect,” said Akram.

Talking further about the match, Akram said that Pakistan is a young side and capable of turning the tables. He also supported the Pakistan board’s decision to drop Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan from the Asia Cup squad. “It is a young side, under a young captain, and it will take time. In the last series, the side hit more than 40 sixes. We have not seen that before from the Pakistan team in recent times,” said Akram. “Babar is a top player and Rizwan is playing well in CPL. So if they perform, they might make a comeback. But Pakistan have tried them both for years. They haven’t changed their approach. And now things have changed and selectors have perhaps moved on. But still, Azam and Rizwan have plenty of cricket left in them,” he added.