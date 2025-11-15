DT
Home / Cricket / India vs SA Test: Shubman Gill retires hurt with neck sprain

India vs SA Test: Shubman Gill retires hurt with neck sprain

Gill struck Harmer for a slog-swept four over backward square leg but appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, immediately clutching the back of his neck

PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 01:25 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after being retired hurt during the second day of the first Test cricket match of a series against South Africa, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Saturday, November 15, 2025. PTI
India skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt after suffering a neck sprain while attempting a slog sweep off Simon Harmer on the second day of the first Test against South Africa on Saturday, and a call on his further participation in the first innings will be taken at a later stage, BCCI stated.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress," BCCI said in a release.

Gill faced just three balls before the injury forced him off the field.

He struck Harmer for a slog-swept four over backward square leg but appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, immediately clutching the back of his neck.

The physio rushed in, and after a brief check, the opener walked off grimacing in discomfort.

The incident came in an eventful 35th over after the drinks break, where Harmer had moments earlier removed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29 off 82 balls with a classical off-spinner's dismissal -- the ball drifting and turning away to take the outside edge for Aiden Markram at slip.

Gill's premature exit meant India had lost three batters -- two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington) and a retired hurt -- in quick time, altering the complexion of the session.

