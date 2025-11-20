DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Sudharsan likely to pip Padikkal; Axar and Nitish locked for other slot in playing XI

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Sudharsan likely to pip Padikkal; Axar and Nitish locked for other slot in playing XI

Rishabh Pant set to become India’s 38th Test captain

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 10:09 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Sai Sudharsan during a training session ahead of the second Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

India skipper Shubman Gill is likely to be replaced by Sai Sudharsan in the second Test against South Africa and spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel and seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy will fight for the other slot available in the playing eleven for the game starting here Saturday.

Advertisement

The Indian team management has kept the media guessing but Rishabh Pant is set to become India’s 38th Test captain.

Advertisement

This brings us the question of possible changes to the Indian playing eleven on a Barsapara Stadium track that could be slightly better compared to the Eden strip.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if grass is shaved off from the top and whether the two BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashish Bhowmick once again make use of scrubbers which can lead to loosening up of top soil, creating uneven bounce.

If one looks at Gill’s replacement, the best bet among the reserved seemed to be Sudharsan, who has already played five Tests but with very little to show for his efforts.

Advertisement

In terms of talent, there is not much to choose between Padikkal and Sudharsan with both being left-handers.

One of the interesting aspects will be the No.3 slot where Sudharsan batted in earlier games. However, the more experienced Washington did a fair job across both innings.

In that case, Sudharsan can bat at No.6, allowing Washington to settle in his new position.

The second part of the jigsaw puzzle is whether playing four spinners is a luxury and obviously on diabolical surfaces, one will certainly be under-bowled.

Even though Axar Patel batted well in the second innings in Kolkata, when it comes to choice as a spinner, he is way behind Kuldeep Yadav, who loses out because of his inferior batting.

But in case, the grass is persisted with, keeping the bind of red soil track intact, then Nitish Reddy, who also is a right-hander will come into the equation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts