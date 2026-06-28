India win toss, elect to bat against Australia in must-win T20 Women's World Cup game
With a semifinal spot at stake, India will be desperate to overcome their batting and fielding lapses against Molineux’s side
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against six-time champions Australia in a must-win Group A match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday.
India made one change, bringing back Kranti Gaud in place of Nandani Sharma.
Australia also made a change, with captain Sophie Molineux recalling Phoebe Litchfield, who returned after recovering from an injury sustained earlier in the tournament, while Alana King missed out.
With a semifinal spot at stake, India will be desperate to overcome their batting and fielding lapses against Molineux’s side.
Earlier in the day, South Africa’s four-wicket win over Bangladesh turned the contest into a virtual quarterfinal for India, who must win to qualify for the last four.
Australia are on top of Group A with eight points from four matches, while South Africa are second with eight points from five games. India are third with six points from four games.
Teams
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani.
Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux ©, Lucy Hamilton, Kim Garth.