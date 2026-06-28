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Home / Cricket / India win toss, elect to bat against Australia in must-win T20 Women's World Cup game

India win toss, elect to bat against Australia in must-win T20 Women's World Cup game

With a semifinal spot at stake, India will be desperate to overcome their batting and fielding lapses against Molineux’s side

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PTI
London, Updated At : 06:54 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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India win toss, elect to bat. Image credits/Instagram @indiancricketteam
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India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against six-time champions Australia in a must-win Group A match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

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India made one change, bringing back Kranti Gaud in place of Nandani Sharma.

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Australia also made a change, with captain Sophie Molineux recalling Phoebe Litchfield, who returned after recovering from an injury sustained earlier in the tournament, while Alana King missed out.

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With a semifinal spot at stake, India will be desperate to overcome their batting and fielding lapses against Molineux’s side.

Earlier in the day, South Africa’s four-wicket win over Bangladesh turned the contest into a virtual quarterfinal for India, who must win to qualify for the last four.

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Australia are on top of Group A with eight points from four matches, while South Africa are second with eight points from five games. India are third with six points from four games.

Teams

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux ©, Lucy Hamilton, Kim Garth.

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