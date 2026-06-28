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Home / Cricket / India win toss, elect to bowl in 2nd T20I against Ireland

India win toss, elect to bowl in 2nd T20I against Ireland

India ring in two debutants after Ireland’s historic win in the series opener

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PTI
Belfast, Updated At : 06:11 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Shreyas Iyer opts to field. Image credits/Instagram @indiancricketteam
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India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

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India handed debuts to batting all-rounder Suryansh Shedge and fast bowler Prince Yadav, while the much-anticipated debut of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not materialise.

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“We have two changes. Suryansh (Shedge) and Prince come in and make their debut. Shedge is a sensational cricketer, both in domestic cricket and the IPL,” Iyer said, adding that Prince was a “smart” cricketer who would “adapt to things”.

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Ireland had stunned India by 34 runs in the series opener at the same venue on Friday, registering their first-ever victory over the reigning T20 world champions in any format and taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Teams:

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India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer ©, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard.

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