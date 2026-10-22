India win toss, elect to field against New Zealand in 1st T20I
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav have been brought in place of Shivam Dube and Prince Yadav
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India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the first match of their five-T20I series here on Thursday.
India made two changes to their playing XI from the final T20I against the West Indies, bringing in all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav in place of Shivam Dube and Prince Yadav.
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Teams:
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India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson.
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