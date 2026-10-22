India win toss, elect to field against New Zealand in 1st T20I

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the first match of their five-T20I series here on Thursday.

India made two changes to their playing XI from the final T20I against the West Indies, bringing in all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav in place of Shivam Dube and Prince Yadav.

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Teams:

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India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson.