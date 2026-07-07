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Home / Cricket / India win toss, opt to bowl against England in 3rd T20I    

India win toss, opt to bowl against England in 3rd T20I    

India replace spinner Ravi Bishnoi with pacer Prince Yadav in the playing XI

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PTI
Nottingham, Updated At : 09:55 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Arshdeep Singh with his teammates celebrates after dismissing England's Philip Salt during the 2nd T20I, at Emirates Old Trafford Ground, in Manchester on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
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India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

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India replaced spinner Ravi Bishnoi with pacer Prince Yadav in the playing XI.

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India lost the second T20I by four wickets, while the opening game was washed out.

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Teams

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

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England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

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