India win toss, opt to bowl against England in 3rd T20I    

India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

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India replaced spinner Ravi Bishnoi with pacer Prince Yadav in the playing XI.

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India lost the second T20I by four wickets, while the opening game was washed out.

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Teams

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

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England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.