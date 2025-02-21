India winning Champions Trophy on March 9: Suresh Raina

The former India batsman and the man responsible for scripting many winning chases in ODIs and T20s, Suresh Raina, feels India would win the Champions Trophy on March 8.

India, however, will take on archrivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday—a match being billed as mother of all battles at the Champions Trophy.

“India are playing really well and will win the trophy on March 9. The way Shubman Gill is batting and Rohit Sharma led the team… Our spinners, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja... The performance by Mohammed Shami after the comeback following his injury... I think India vs Pakistan match is really going to be huge,” he said.