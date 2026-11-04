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Home / Cricket / Indian pacers run through New Zealand as hosts bowled out for 185 in 1st ODI

Indian pacers run through New Zealand as hosts bowled out for 185 in 1st ODI

Arshdeep (4/70), Gurnoor (3/44) and Anshul (2/22) exploited the overcast conditions and movement off the pitch to keep the New Zealand batters on the back-foot throughout their innings

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PTI
Auckland, Updated At : 11:24 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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India's Virat Kohli, center, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Nathan Smith during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Image credit/AP/PTI
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The pace troika of Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj made the most of the conditions to rip through New Zealand’s batting line-up as India bowled out the hosts for 185 in 40.2 overs in the opening One-day International here on Wednesday.

Arshdeep (4/70), Gurnoor (3/44) and Anshul (2/22) exploited the overcast conditions and movement off the pitch to keep the New Zealand batters on the back-foot throughout their innings. The start of play was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain, but no overs were lost.

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Opener Tim Seifert (38) offered some resistance at the top, but New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

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Glenn Phillips (30 off 51 balls) tried to steady the innings before tailender Blair Tickner launched a counter-attack, smashing four sixes in a blistering 34 off 23 balls to give the Indian bowlers a late scare.

Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field, opting for a pace-heavy attack featuring four specialist fast bowlers with a combined experience of just 29 ODIs.

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Brief scores:

New Zealand 185 all out in 40.2 overs (Tim Seifert 38, Daryl Mitchell 28, Glenn Phillips 30, Blair Tickner 34; Arshdeep Singh 4/70, Gurnoor Brar 3/44, Anshul Kamboj 2/22) vs India.

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