Indian team sans Sudharsan lands in Colombo, left-hander recuperates at CoE

The Indian team led by Shubman Gill on Tuesday landed in Colombo for two Tests against Sri Lanka sans top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan.

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Sudharsan is continuing his recovery process at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) here under the watchful eyes of medical staff.

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The Indian team is scheduled to play a three-day warm-up game from August 7 at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo before moving to Galle for the first Test from August 15.

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“Sudharsan is training at the CoE and batting at nets over an hour, while recovering from toe injury. His assessment will che source said. ontinue to take place over the next three-four days before taking a final call (on his availability),” a source privy to the development told PTI.

Sudharshan suffered the niggle during the recent India A tour to Sri Lanka.

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“It needs to be ensured that he regains full fitness before returning to international cricket. We can’t have another situation where (Harshit) Rana broke down again soon after his return to top-flight cricket,” the source said.

The second Test is at Colombo from August 23, and the medical staff hopes that the left-hander can join the team as he has started batting at nets at the CoE.