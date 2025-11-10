DT
Home / Cricket / Indian women’s cricket team might soon have foreign strength & conditioning coach

Indian women’s cricket team might soon have foreign strength & conditioning coach

According to BCCI sources, Bangladesh men’s S&C coach Nathan Kiely is in talks with the Indian board and chances are bright that he might join the COE

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:51 PM Nov 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Nathan Kiely. Via Instagram/nathankiely_/
The World Cup winning Indian women’s cricket team in all likelihood will have its first foreign strength and conditioning coach in the near future.

The BCCI has already made multiple recruitments in the S&C department at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

According to BCCI sources, Bangladesh men’s S&C coach Nathan Kiely is in talks with the Indian board and chances are bright that he might join the COE.

India’s current S&C coach, AI Harrsha, has done a splendid job culminating with the World Cup title but the BCCB might have other assignments planned for him.

Kiely apart from working with Bangladesh national team has also worked as assistant coach with New South Wales first class side.

Normally the S&C coaches who have been employed with the COE take turns to do assignments with various national teams (men and women) along with pathways and age-group coaches.

Till date, women’s S&C coaches have been those attached with COE but if Kiely comes on board, he could be the first overseas coach.

The Indian men’s S&C coach is Adrian Le Roux, who is in the middle of his second stint.

Meanwhile, the COE also roped in two new in-house S&C coaches, Pratyush Agrawal and Amit Vengurlekar, who pipped some of the seasoned state team support staff to get the job.

Agrawal was an assistant S&C coach with Delhi Capitals while Vengurlekar had the same designation with Lucknow Super Giants.

