Home / Cricket / IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings elect to bat against Gujarat Titans

A victory is crucial in this contest for GT, who have 18 points from 13 matches so far with nine wins
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 03:27 PM May 25, 2025 IST
Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the IPL 2025 cricket match. PTI Photo
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

A victory is crucial in this contest for GT, who have 18 points from 13 matches so far with nine wins, as it will help them ensure a top-two finish for the IPL playoffs.

For CSK, it will be yet another opportunity to test the young talent.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill ©, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

