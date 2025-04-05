DT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2025: Jaiswal hits half-century as RR make 205/4 against Punjab Kings

IPL 2025: Jaiswal hits half-century as RR make 205/4 against Punjab Kings

The opener scored a 45-ball 67 studded with three boundaries and five sixes
PTI
Mullanpur, Updated At : 09:29 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets during an IPL match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Saturday. PTI Photo
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a fine half-century and shared an 89-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals posted a steep 205 for 4 against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Jaiswal scored a 45-ball 67 studded with three boundaries and five sixes, while Samson hit a 26-ball 38. Riyan Parag then scored an unbeaten 43.

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson (2/37) was the most successful PBKS bowler getting rid of both Jaiswal and Samson, who returned to lead RR in place of Riyan Parag in this match.

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 205 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Sanju Samson 38, Riyan Parag 43 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2/37).

