Kuldeep Yadav was caught on camera slapping Rinku Singh – not once, but twice – after the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows Kuldeep and Rinku sharing a light moment alongside other players. However, the mood shifted when Kuldeep suddenly slapped Rinku in what appeared to be a playful gesture. Rinku, visibly stunned, responded with a serious expression and appeared to engage in a stern conversation with Kuldeep. With no audio in the clip, the context remains unclear, but the incident has not set well with fans. Users called for a disciplinary action, with a few demanding Kuldeep’s suspension by the BCCI.

Watch it here:

KKR defeated DC by 14 runs to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Batting first, KKR posted a collective total of 204 for 9, thanks to solid contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Rinku Singh. Delhi’s chase, despite a fighting 62 from Faf du Plessis, 43 from Axar Patel and a quick 38 by Vipraj Nigam, ended at 190 for 9.

Sunil Narine starred with the ball for KKR, taking 3 for 29, while Mitchell Starc led DC’s bowling attack with 3 for 43. Axar and Vipraj chipped with two wickets each.

(With agency inputs)