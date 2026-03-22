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Home / Cricket / IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka opts out of PSL, Rajasthan Royals sign him as replacement for Sam Curran

IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka opts out of PSL, Rajasthan Royals sign him as replacement for Sam Curran

Shanaka becomes the second player to have opted out of the PSL this year, after Blessing Muzzarbani, who has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders for this season

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:02 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Sri Lanka T20 Captain Dasun Shanaka. PTI File
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Sri Lanka T20 captain Dasun Shanaka has walked out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is set to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran from Rajasthan Royals (RR), who has been ruled out of IPL 2026.

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According to a Cricbuzz report, a top official from the RR management has confirmed that the team is looking forward to signing the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

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“A few formalities are pending and he has to complete some paperwork with Sri Lankan Cricket,” the official added.

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Shanaka, who delivered a stunning performance with the bat in the T20 World Cup, especially against Pakistan, went unsold during the mini IPL auction in Abu Dhabi last December.

He was later signed by Lahore Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh in the PSL auction.

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With this, Shanaka became the second player to be opting out of the PSL this year, after Zimbabwe speedster

Blessing Muzzarbani, who has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders for this season. Muzzarbani was picked by Islamabad United and was later signed by KKR at his base price of INR 75 lakh.

The Pakistan Cricket Board reacted to Muzzarbani’s decision strongly saying the board would take legal action against the Zimbabwe bowler.

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