IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Records & Major Highlights So Far

265 Runs Chased. A 152* Historic Score. 683 Sixes Hammered.



Cricket as you know it has changed forever in IPL 2026.

If you blinked during the first half of IPL 2026, you missed a world record. What we are witnessing isn't just a tournament—it's a revolution where no target is too high and no bowler is safe. In just 38 matches, the rules of T20 have been rewritten.

From the Punjab Kings hunting down a historic 265-run chase to KL Rahul's legendary 152* effort, the game has reached a level of intensity we've never seen before. Whether you're here for the live points table or the record-breaking stats, you're looking at the definitive guide to the most explosive IPL season in history.

Biggest Win: Punjab Kings achieved the highest successful run chase in T20 history by chasing down 265 runs against Delhi Capitals. This record-breaking performance has defined the 2026 season so far.

Best Batting Performance: KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) scored a monumental 152* off just 67 balls in Match 35, setting a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL.

Best Bowling Performance: Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohsin Khan delivered the spell of the season so far, claiming a clinical 5/23. It remains the only five-wicket haul of IPL 2026, single-handedly stalling a massive run-chase.

Closest Match: Gujarat Titans defended their total by just 1 run against Delhi Capitals in Match 14, standard as the most thrilling finish to date.