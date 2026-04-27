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Home / Cricket / IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Records & Major Highlights So Far

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Records & Major Highlights So Far

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Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 03:01 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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IPL 2026 mid-season stats in a night stadium view.
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IPL 2026 So Far: Close Matches, Big Scores, and Rising Stars

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265 Runs Chased. A 152* Historic Score. 683 Sixes Hammered.

Cricket as you know it has changed forever in IPL 2026.

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If you blinked during the first half of IPL 2026, you missed a world record. What we are witnessing isn't just a tournament—it's a revolution where no target is too high and no bowler is safe. In just 38 matches, the rules of T20 have been rewritten.

From the Punjab Kings hunting down a historic 265-run chase to KL Rahul's legendary 152* effort, the game has reached a level of intensity we've never seen before. Whether you're here for the live points table or the record-breaking stats, you're looking at the definitive guide to the most explosive IPL season in history.

Season By The Numbers

13,782

Total Runs

683

Total Sixes

1,194

Total Fours

460

Total Wickets

Key Highlights

Biggest Win: Punjab Kings achieved the highest successful run chase in T20 history by chasing down 265 runs against Delhi Capitals. This record-breaking performance has defined the 2026 season so far.

Best Batting Performance: KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) scored a monumental 152* off just 67 balls in Match 35, setting a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL.

Best Bowling Performance: Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohsin Khan delivered the spell of the season so far, claiming a clinical 5/23. It remains the only five-wicket haul of IPL 2026, single-handedly stalling a massive run-chase.

Closest Match: Gujarat Titans defended their total by just 1 run against Delhi Capitals in Match 14, standard as the most thrilling finish to date.

IPL 2026: The Record Room

Orange Cap Leader

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

380 Runs

Strike Rate: 212.29

8 Matches | Highest: 135*

Purple Cap Leader

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

14 Wickets

Econ: 8.56

SR: 11.86

8 Matches | Best: 4/18

Top 5 Batters

Rank

Player

Team

Runs

Strike Rate

1Abhishek SharmaSRH380212.29

2Vaibhav SooryavanshiRR357234.86

3KL RahulDC357187.89

4Heinrich KlaasenSRH349205.11

5Shubman GillGT330168.45

Top 5 Bowlers

Rank

Player

Team

Wickets

Economy

1Anshul KambojCSK148.56

2Eshan MalingaSRH148.62

3Jofra ArcherRR137.50

4Prince YadavLSG137.85

5Kagiso RabadaGT138.10

Centuries Hall of Fame

Player

Score

Against

KL Rahul152* (67)PBKS

Abhishek Sharma135* (68)DC

Sanju Samson115* (56)DC

5-Wicket Hauls

Mohsin Khan (LSG): Season-best figures of 5/23.

Official Points Table

Pos

Team

P

W

L

NR

Pts

NRR

1Punjab Kings7601131.33

2Royal Challengers Bengaluru7520101.10

3Sunrisers Hyderabad8530100.81

4Rajasthan Royals8530100.60

5Gujarat Titans84408-0.47

6Chennai Super Kings83506-0.12

7Delhi Capitals73406-0.18

8Kolkata Knight Riders82515-0.75

9Mumbai Indians72504-0.74

10Lucknow Super Giants82604-1.11

IPL 2026 Match Results So Far

No

Match

Winner

Result

Player of the Match

Venue

1RCB vs SRHRCB6 wicketsJacob DuffyBengaluru

2MI vs KKRMI6 wicketsShardul ThakurMumbai

3RR vs CSKRR8 wicketsNandre BurgerGuwahati

4PBKS vs GTPBKS3 wicketsCooper ConnollyMullanpur

5LSG vs DCDC6 wicketsSameer RizviLucknow

6KKR vs SRHSRH65 runsNitish Kumar ReddyKolkata

7CSK vs PBKSPBKS5 wicketsPriyansh AryaChennai

8DC vs MIDC6 wicketsSameer RizviDelhi

9GT vs RRRR6 runsRavi BishnoiAhmedabad

10SRH vs LSGLSG5 wicketsMohammed ShamiHyderabad

11RCB vs CSKRCB43 runsTim DavidBengaluru

12KKR vs PBKS-Abandoned-Kolkata

13RR vs MIRR27 runsYashasvi JaiswalGuwahati

14DC vs GTGT1 runRashid KhanDelhi

15KKR vs LSGLSG3 wicketsMukul ChoudharyKolkata

16RR vs RCBRR6 wicketsVaibhav SuryavanshiGuwahati

17PBKS vs SRHPBKS6 wicketsShreyas IyerMullanpur

18CSK vs DCCSK23 runsSanju SamsonChennai

19LSG vs GTGT7 wicketsPrasidh KrishnaLucknow

20MI vs RCBRCB18 runsPhilip SaltMumbai

21SRH vs RRSRH57 runsPraful Prakash HingeHyderabad

22CSK vs KKRCSK32 runsNoor AhmadChennai

23RCB vs LSGRCB5 wicketsJosh HazlewoodBengaluru

24MI vs PBKSPBKS7 wicketsArshdeep SinghMumbai

25GT vs KKRGT5 wicketsShubman GillAhmedabad

26RCB vs DCDC6 wicketsTristan StubbsBengaluru

27SRH vs CSKSRH10 runsEshan MalingaHyderabad

28KKR vs RRKKR4 wicketsVarun ChakravarthyKolkata

29PBKS vs LSGPBKS54 runsPriyansh AryaMullanpur

30GT vs MIMI99 runsTilak VarmaAhmedabad

31SRH vs DCSRH47 runsAbhishek SharmaHyderabad

32LSG vs RRRR40 runsRavindra JadejaLucknow

33MI vs CSKCSK103 runsSanju SamsonMumbai

34RCB vs GTRCB5 wicketsVirat KohliBengaluru

35DC vs PBKSPBKS6 wicketsLokesh RahulDelhi

36RR vs SRHSRH5 wicketsIshan KishanJaipur

37CSK vs GTGT8 wicketsKagiso RabadaChennai

38LSG vs KKRKKRTie (SO)Rinku SinghLucknow

Season Outlook & Conclusion

The first half of the IPL 2026 season has set a historically high bar for entertainment. With nearly 14,000 runs already on the board in just 38 matches, bowlers are facing their toughest test in the history of the league. The Punjab Kings are currently the team to catch, sitting comfortably at the top with an unbeaten streak and a record-breaking chase under their belt.

However, the race for the remaining playoff spots is wide open. Teams like RCB, SRH, and RR are tightly bunched with 10 points each, separated only by narrow NRR margins. As we head into the business end of the season, fans can expect even more record-breaking performances as individual stars compete for the Orange and Purple caps and teams fight for survival.

The battle for the top four will likely go down to the final weekend, ensuring that every upcoming match remains a potential knockout.

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