IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Records & Major Highlights So Far
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IPL 2026 So Far: Close Matches, Big Scores, and Rising Stars
265 Runs Chased. A 152* Historic Score. 683 Sixes Hammered.
Cricket as you know it has changed forever in IPL 2026.
If you blinked during the first half of IPL 2026, you missed a world record. What we are witnessing isn't just a tournament—it's a revolution where no target is too high and no bowler is safe. In just 38 matches, the rules of T20 have been rewritten.
From the Punjab Kings hunting down a historic 265-run chase to KL Rahul's legendary 152* effort, the game has reached a level of intensity we've never seen before. Whether you're here for the live points table or the record-breaking stats, you're looking at the definitive guide to the most explosive IPL season in history.
Season By The Numbers
Key Highlights
Biggest Win: Punjab Kings achieved the highest successful run chase in T20 history by chasing down 265 runs against Delhi Capitals. This record-breaking performance has defined the 2026 season so far.
Best Batting Performance: KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) scored a monumental 152* off just 67 balls in Match 35, setting a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL.
Best Bowling Performance: Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohsin Khan delivered the spell of the season so far, claiming a clinical 5/23. It remains the only five-wicket haul of IPL 2026, single-handedly stalling a massive run-chase.
Closest Match: Gujarat Titans defended their total by just 1 run against Delhi Capitals in Match 14, standard as the most thrilling finish to date.
IPL 2026: The Record Room
Top 5 Batters
Top 5 Bowlers
Centuries Hall of Fame
5-Wicket Hauls
Mohsin Khan (LSG): Season-best figures of 5/23.
Official Points Table
IPL 2026 Match Results So Far
Season Outlook & Conclusion
The first half of the IPL 2026 season has set a historically high bar for entertainment. With nearly 14,000 runs already on the board in just 38 matches, bowlers are facing their toughest test in the history of the league. The Punjab Kings are currently the team to catch, sitting comfortably at the top with an unbeaten streak and a record-breaking chase under their belt.
However, the race for the remaining playoff spots is wide open. Teams like RCB, SRH, and RR are tightly bunched with 10 points each, separated only by narrow NRR margins. As we head into the business end of the season, fans can expect even more record-breaking performances as individual stars compete for the Orange and Purple caps and teams fight for survival.
The battle for the top four will likely go down to the final weekend, ensuring that every upcoming match remains a potential knockout.