IPL auction to be held in Goa in mid-December, says chairman Arun Dhumal

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held in Goa in mid-December, its chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Wednesday.

The IPL auction is returning to India after three previous editions were conducted overseas.

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“We have finalised Goa. The dates are likely to be December 15 to 16,” said Dhumal.

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The past three editions of the auction were held in Dubai, Jeddah (mega auction) and Abu Dhabi.

Dhumal had earlier said that it was a conscious effort to bring the auction back to India. It will be a one-day affair as it is a mini auction.