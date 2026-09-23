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Home / Cricket / IPL auction to be held in Goa in mid-December, says chairman Arun Dhumal

IPL auction to be held in Goa in mid-December, says chairman Arun Dhumal

This mini-auction is likely a 1-day affair; past 3 editions of the auction were held in Dubai, Jeddah (mega auction) and Abu Dhabi

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:12 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Preity Zinta at an IPL auction. Image for representation. File photo
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held in Goa in mid-December, its chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Wednesday.

The IPL auction is returning to India after three previous editions were conducted overseas.

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“We have finalised Goa. The dates are likely to be December 15 to 16,” said Dhumal.

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The past three editions of the auction were held in Dubai, Jeddah (mega auction) and Abu Dhabi.

Dhumal had earlier said that it was a conscious effort to bring the auction back to India. It will be a one-day affair as it is a mini auction.

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