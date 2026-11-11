IPL: Hardik Pandya moves to Punjab at increased fee of Rs 18 crore, Arshdeep heads to Mumbai

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians at an increased fee of Rs 18 crore, while PBKS traded pacer Arshdeep Singh for him, completing a high-profile exchange of players before the 2027 IPL season.

While for Pandya it is an increase from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, Arshdeep has moved to Mumbai at an unchanged price tag of Rs 18 crore, read a statement from the IPL.

Pandya's trade brings the curtain down on his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles.

Having first joined MI in 2015, Pandya had starring roles with both bat and ball during the team's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

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Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma but the franchise's performance nose-dived during this phase.

Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets.

Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition's leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS' all-time leading wicket-taker.