IPL: Hardik Pandya to move to Punjab Kings, Arshdeep set for Mumbai Indians switch

Decks have been cleared for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to move to Punjab Kings in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh, with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings agreeing to the trade ahead of the IPL auction later this month.

The proposed trade will see Hardik return to a new franchise after his second stint with Mumbai Indians, while Arshdeep is set to join the five-time champions. The deal will, however, require ratification from the BCCI before it is officially confirmed.

An IPL source confirmed that the trade has been completed, adding that Hardik is happy to play under Shreyas Iyer, who will continue as Punjab Kings captain.

“The trade has been completed. Hardik is going to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep is moving to Mumbai Indians. Hardik is happy to play under Shreyas Iyer.

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“It was the decision of the captain and the coach to trade Hardik for Arshdeep, who has been with Punjab Kings for a very long time and has become the player he is today following his success with the franchise.

“For the owners, it was not an easy decision considering how Arshdeep has risen and performed so well for the franchise. However, the captain and the coach went ahead with this decision, and that is it.”

The move brings an end to Hardik’s second stint with Mumbai Indians, having returned to the franchise in the 2024 season as captain, replacing long-serving skipper Rohit Sharma.

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However, the move did not go according to plan, with the five-time champions failing to qualify for the play-offs twice in the three seasons since Hardik took over the leadership.

It was not expected to be an easy decision for Punjab Kings to part ways with Arshdeep, who has had a long association with the franchise. His performances in the IPL have helped him break into the international setup, and he is currently India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format.

Shreyas has enjoyed a decent run as Punjab Kings captain over the past two seasons. Under his leadership, the franchise reached its first IPL final since 2014 last year. Punjab also enjoyed a strong first half of the 2026 season before a dramatic dip in the second half cost them a play-off berth.

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With Shreyas continuing as captain, Hardik will join Punjab Kings strictly as a player, with the franchise keen to utilise his all-round abilities.

Punjab Kings will hope Hardik can strengthen their all-round department, although the India star has not played competitive cricket since the previous IPL season due to multiple injury setbacks.

The trade also comes with the BCCI extending the player retention deadline to November 17, giving both franchises sufficient time to complete the necessary formalities ahead of the mini-auction scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16.

Punjab Kings could also release Marcus Stoinis and Nehal Wadhera ahead of the mini-auction.