'It is very unfair': Ashwin questions Yashasvi Jaiswal’s omission from ODI squad

R Ashwin has questioned Yashasvi Jaiswal’s omission from India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, warning that the lack of international game time could dent the young opener’s confidence.

The BCCI announced India’s ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour on Friday but Jaiswal’s name was missing from the list, leaving Ashwin miffed.

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Calling Jaiswal a “run-machine” Ashwin said he should have been considered for the final two ODIs if captain Shubman Gill was unavailable, arguing that the left-hander’s lack of opportunities could affect his confidence at a crucial stage of his career.

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“If Shubman Gill is not playing the last two ODIs, then Yashasvi Jaiswal should definitely get that spot. It is very unfortunate because all of this can ruin his confidence. Now, with the way he was scoring runs...” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“I can understand Shubman Gill’s situation because he is travelling. I can also understand KL Rahul’s situation. But Yashasvi Jaiswal has no game time at all, right? I am not talking from a perspective of just handing Jaiswal opportunities.

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“I understand and agree with your point. However, his confidence is being completely ruined. I do not know, but if you look at his batting, he is not batting the way he used to bat two or three years ago,” he added.

The 24-year-old left-hander had starred with an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls in India’s 3-0 ODI series sweep against Afghanistan in his last 50-over appearance in June, having come into the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Virat Kohli.

Ashwin said it was the responsibility of the selectors and team management to ensure the youngster received opportunities whenever possible.

“He was a run machine. If his confidence is getting ruined, it is the job of the team management and selectors to give him an opportunity wherever possible. But he has not been getting those opportunities at all. It has not gone to him. And it is very unfair,” said Ashwin.

Jaiswal has been named in the India A squad for the three-match red-ball series against New Zealand, beginning October 26 in Lincoln, as part of the team’s preparations for the two Tests.

He will be joined by KL Rahul, with the two India regulars set to get valuable match practice in the longer format ahead of the series.

“That is why I am saying, if there is an opportunity here for these two ODIs, honestly, if I were in the position of the team management or selectors, I would have gone and asked Yashasvi Jaiswal: ‘This is the situation for these two ODIs, do you want to play? If you want to play, please go ahead and play.’ There is absolutely nothing like international game time.”

Ashwin said it’s important to prepare for Test cricket, but he also questioned when Jaiswal had last featured in each of the three international formats.

“I agree that he needs to prepare for Test cricket. But tell me, when did Yashasvi Jaiswal last play an ODI? When did he last play a T20? When did he last play a Test match? The one he played in Sri Lanka was his last Test,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin maintained that Jaiswal’s recent run-scoring form made his absence from the international setup particularly disappointing, describing him as a valuable talent who needed the backing of the selectors and team management.

“After that, he has not played any international cricket at all. Yet, this is a player who was in prime form and scoring runs consistently. Wherever you set up stumps, he was scoring runs. It is very unfortunate. It is definitely the responsibility of the selectors and team management to look after Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is a precious talent,” Ashwin added.